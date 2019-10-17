Sports

Texans star Deandre Hopkins and his mother featured on ESPN's Cover Story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and his mother Sabrina Greenlee are featured on ESPN's Cover Story.

The new in-depth feature from ESPN details the inspirational story of a mother and son's bond after a horrific event.

DeAndre's mother was blinded in an acid attack 17 years ago. A woman she didn't even know threw acid in her face in a jealous rage.

The ESPN story details how Hopkins then dedicated his life to being the best he could be.

You can experience the full ESPN story here.
