Sports

Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals Monday, sources told ESPN.

In return, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Johnson reacted to the trade on Twitter Monday afternoon expressing his excitement to join the Texans.



The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.

According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.

The trade is still being finalized.



The video above is from a previous story.
RELATED STORIES ON DEANDRE HOPKINS:
'You can survive': Texans' DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Texans star Deandre Hopkins and his mother featured on ESPN's Cover Story
Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins create new challenge during H-E-B shoot
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins offers free tickets to fans in London
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texanssports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 COVID-19 cases tied to same rodeo cook-off tent
Food Town offers senior hours for customers over 65
Need a job? Grocery stores are hiring right now
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
SPONSORED: Here's your go-to recipe to make while at home
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
Show More
Texas schools may close for rest of the school year
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Governor Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements
Houston-area malls adjust store hours starting today
Cracking down on myths about social distancing
More TOP STORIES News