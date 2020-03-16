Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

In return, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Johnson reacted to the trade on Twitter Monday afternoon expressing his excitement to join the Texans.
LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0— David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020
The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.
According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.
The trade is still being finalized.
Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
