Dad saves 17-year-old daughter who was attacked by shark at Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, North Carolina -- A 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at Fort Macon State Park on Sunday afternoon, a park ranger said.

As soon as the shark attacked, her father jumped into the water to help save her life.

It happened before 12:30 p.m., park ranger Paul Terry told WCTI.

Atlantic Beach fire officials said the girl, later identified as Paige Winter, suffered "severe injuries to her leg and hands.

The teen was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

According to the Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal, she "sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas."

The hospital released a statement Sunday evening regarding Paige's condition:

"Vidant Health can confirm that Paige Winter is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. recovering from a shark attack that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 2, 2019 at Fort Macon.

She is in good condition and receiving excellent care. Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life.

Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."

RELATED: Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for
Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather.

