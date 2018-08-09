Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Man wounded by apparent shark bite at Crystal Beach

A 42-year-old man from Brazoria County is in the hospital after a possible shark attack on Crystal Beach.

It happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Galveston County Sheriff said the man was swimming in the water along Stingaree Drive when he felt a tug. He was bitten above the knee on his right leg.

The victim is at UTMB hospital. We're told he was up and talking. He's expected to be okay.

Authorities shared a photo with ABC13 of what appears to be bite marks.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which is affiliated with the University of Florida, there have been 18 confirmed shark attacks in Galveston County since 1911.

At this time, the sheriff's office does not plan to close the beach.


Warning: The photo below is graphic.




This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are received.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackbeachesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police: 10 motorcyclists racing cause crash on Katy Fwy
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
Judge refuses to dismiss murder case against Houston teen
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Show More
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
Weigh in tonight on plans to expand I-45 in Walker County
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
More News