Woman hospitalized after apparent shark bite at NYC's Rockaway Beach

Officials are using drones in their surveillance of the beach to determine if there are any more sharks close to the shore.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, New York -- A woman suffered an apparent shark bite Monday evening at New York City's Rockaway Beach.

Police responded to Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach just before 6 p.m. The woman, who may have been surfing, was bitten by a shark close to shore.

Officials say the victim is in serious, but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital in Queens. She was identified as a resident in her 60s.

The Parks Department now working with local police and firefighters to beef up drone surveillance.

"Everybody was leaving the beach and they were just like, 'Don't get in the water,' and I was like, 'What happened?' Somebody got bit by a shark," one beachgoer said.

Shark sightings in New York City are typically rare, but sharks have been swimming closer to shore in recent years with cleaner water and warmer temperatures. More than a dozen sharks have been tagged off the coasts of Long Island.

Officials say Rockaway Beach will have a delayed opening until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday.