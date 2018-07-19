SHARKS

Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

When it comes to sharks, the general rule is that any species six feet or longer can pose a real threat to humans. While dozens of different shark species meet that size guideline, these are three of the most dangerous shark species, according to AccuWeather:

  • Great white sharks can grow to be up to 20 feet long, making them the largest predatory shark.
  • Tiger sharks can grow to be up to 17 feet long and have a reputation for eating everything.
  • Bull sharks can grow up to be 12 feet long. Though they are on the relatively smaller side, they are especially dangerous because they are known to be aggressive and often live close to the shore.
