'I don't remember anything from Mexico': DACA recipient and mother of 3 stuck after visa denied

Pamela Hoyt says she was nine months pregnant with her third child, and ended up giving birth in Mexico.

A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) recipient and mother of three says she's been stuck in Mexico for almost two months now after her visa was denied.

Pamela Hoyt says it's been tough living away from her husband and family while they work to get her back home.

"I feel like I've caused a lot of trouble for my family, I was like I feel bad for my husband, my kids," Hoyt said.

Since she was 2 years old, living and building a life in the U.S. is all Hoyt has ever known. However, for the past month and a half, that's changed.

"I don't remember anything from Mexico, nothing, I don't remember anything, I honestly don't even remember any of my family here," she said. "It's been really hard, everything's so different here, you know you're so used to living in America and then you come to this country and everything is just different."

She already started her life in the U.S., from making a living to raising a family.

"It's been hard on my kids too, especially my youngest. He misses his dad a lot," Hoyt said.

In September, Hoyt left the U.S. to finish some immigration paperwork for an interview with the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The interview was part of the process to get her visa.

She says she'd always been on top of her paperwork but failed to do so one year, disclosing that information to her attorney.

She didn't think it would be a big deal because she says her attorney still gave her the greenlight to go to her interview.

Unfortunately, her visa did not get approved.

ABC13 reached out to the Hoyts' attorney to get an update on their case and sent us a statement.

"It is unfortunate that government delays in adjudications can have such an impact on families waiting reunification through the legal process. It is also unfortunate when a client sometimes fails to disclose an important fact in their case which can have a direct impact on the process especially after an explanation of the repercussions."

Hoyt, who was nine months pregnant with her third child, ended up giving birth in Mexico.

Her husband, William, says he's taking it day-by-day supporting his wife and three kids as much as he can.

"Just trying to hold on to hope really," Hoyt's husband said.

