Rep. Al Green to file bill to help Houston father and DACA recipient return home from Mexico

Jaime Avalos has been stuck in Mexico since August, when he left the U.S. to to finish up some immigration paperwork. But it turns out, he got bad legal advice.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A DACA recipient has been stuck in Juarez, Mexico since August, and local leaders are working to get the father and husband back to his home in Houston.

Jaime Avalos built his life in Houston.

He graduated high school, works, is married, and has a house and a baby. But now, he's afraid that the life he loves is about to fall apart. Unless someone can step in.

In August, Avalos went back to Mexico to finish up some immigration paperwork. But it turns out, he got bad legal advice.

Avalos -- a DACA recipient, married to a U.S. citizen -- could have finished his interviews in the U.S. because of that status.

Now, he is stuck in Mexico, and it could stay that way for a decade, his new attorney told ABC13.

"I went to school in Houston, graduated from Bellaire. I always worked, never missed work, never got into trouble," Avalos said.

"I hope he is able to come back. Just because we have a baby, we have a family, and our family isn't complete with him not being here," his wife, Yarianna Martinez, said.

When ABC13 heard Avalos' story in September, we reached out to the couple's congressman, U.S. Rep. Al Green.

On Thursday, Green will be holding a press conference alongside Avalos' family and attorney about the efforts to bring him home.

