D23: Here's when to get your ticket for Disney's ultimate fan event

Get ready, Disney fans! Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale starting March 26.

Taking place in Anaheim, California from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

This year's event will also feature a Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences.

The ticket sale announcement was made Thursday by Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer for The Walt Disney Company, during Disney Advertising's Global Tech & Data Showcase at CES 2024.

MORE: Here are some of the new attractions, events coming to Disneyland Resort

He also shared that this fan-focused event will be expanded globally, beginning in Sao Paulo, Brazil this November.

It's the first time Disney's biggest fan event will take place in Latin America, featuring unique content from brands across The Walt Disney Company.

Go here for all the details on the D23 ticket announcement.

Disney is the parent company of this station.