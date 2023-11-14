Suspect arrested after man and woman were hurt in double shooting at home in Cypress, Pct. 4 says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after two people were shot at a home in Cypress on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to a home in the 14200 block of Galvani Drive, where man and woman had been shot.

Herman said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

In a later update, Herman said the suspected shooter was arrested in the 17400 block of the Northwest Freeway near Jones Road.

A photo from Pct. 4 shows the suspect in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately release the suspect's name or charges.

The victims' conditions were unknown. Cy Fair EMS responded to the scene.