The 21-year-old's blood alcohol content was 0.136%, according to court records, which is far above the legal limit of 0.08%. He reportedly had an 8-year-old passenger in his SUV during the deadly crash.

Victim's family sues man accused of driving drunk in Cypress crash that killed 3 men on golf cart

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of one of the three men killed in a golf cart crash in Cypress on Sunday is suing the SUV driver accused of driving drunk and slamming into them.

Daniel Rivera, 21, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He allegedly had a blood alcohol content well over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

The three victims were identified as 41-year-old Christopher Scandridge, 37-year-old Jacob Wnuk, and 37-year-old Fraser Anderson.

Now, the Scandridge family has filed a lawsuit against Rivera seeking over $1 million in monetary value relief.

The crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. Sunday in the 11100 block of Greenhouse Road, approaching the intersection of Towne Lake Parkway. Court records say the intersection has four stop signs.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victims were making a left turn when Rivera, driving a Cadillac Escalade, failed to stop and slammed into the battery-powered golf cart after it passed through the intersection.

Wnuk and Anderson died at the scene. Scandridge was taken to the hospital, where he died later that day.

Rivera reportedly had two passengers in his Cadillac Escalade when he ran the stop sign -- a woman and an 8-year-old girl. They were not injured.

Texas state law allows golf carts with a license plate to be operated on roads in a master-planned community with a uniform set of restrictive covenants and a county or municipality-approved plate. HCSO officials said the neighborhood falls under those criteria, but golf carts are only permitted to be operated during the daytime.

"Our investigation is focused on discovering all root causes of this crash. We have an open mind in our investigation and hope to hear from all witnesses who know something about this scene or the events of Sunday morning," Randy Sorrels, representing the Scandridge family, said.

The Scandridge, Wnuk, and Anderson families have created GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims.