Two people were killed while riding a golf cart in Cypress' Town Lake community on Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake, according to deputies.

2 people in golf cart killed after crash involving SUV in Cypress area, Harris County deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two people were killed while riding a golf cart in the Cypress' Towne Lake community, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday on Greenhouse Road and Town Lake Parkway.

Deputies said a man, woman, and small child were inside a black Escalade when colliding with a golf cart carrying three people.

Two of the three men on the golf cart died, and the third person was taken to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the small child is OK and with relatives. The man and woman who were inside the SUV are expected to be OK.

