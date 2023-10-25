Three men were arrested after authorities raided a home in Cypress Creek Landing, where they found fentanyl, meth, guns, and pill press machines.

Rental home used as 'stash' location to conduct drug trafficking in Houston, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men were arrested in connection to a drug house raid that yielded a massive stash of drugs and guns, as well as three pill press machines.

Xavier Witchet, 33, Brians Martins, 34, and Donald Catalon, 28, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 19 bust. They are all charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Photos shared with ABC13 show tens of thousands of dollars worth of seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and phencyclidine (PCP). The photos also show rifles, pistols, and three pill press machines.

"That's a great thing," a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said. "It was an unsafe environment."

According to a search warrant affidavit, the raid was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Houston Money Laundering Task Force, which is made up of Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with the Houston Police Department.

Last Thursday, they conducted surveillance on 4103 Mossy Banks Lane in the Cypress Creek Landing neighborhood in northwest Harris County.

The one-story rental was believed to be a "stash" location for drugs and to conduct drug trafficking, court records show. A search warrant return obtained by ABC13 includes the long list of drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia that officers seized.

Neighbors told ABC13 they saw vehicles coming and going at all hours of the night. No one has been at the house since the raid. They are pleased with those results.

"For the safety of people's families. For that reason alone, it's a good thing," one neighbor said.

