drowning

2-year-old dies at hospital after being found in pool at Cypress home

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old has died after a drowning incident at a Cypress home Wednesday afternoon, deputies confirmed.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The video above is from a previous report.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said it received a call at about 2:37 p.m. in the 7900 block of Raven Creek Lane about a 2-year-old found in a residential pool.

Once on the scene, EMS performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to Texas Children's Hospital West.

Details surrounding how the child got into the pool were not immediately available.

HCSO said its Crimes Against Children team is investigating the tragic incident.
