Video shows Cypress washateria burglary suspects use Coinstar machine to cash in $1,500 in quarters

Have you seen them? Investigators need the public's help finding two men they believe burglarized a washeteria on Huffmeister back in April.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for two suspected burglars continues after a washateria in the Cypress area was robbed back in April. Now, Constable Mark Herman's Office is releasing a surveillance video in hopes of coming closer to catching the suspects responsible.

The burglary happened on April 14 in the 11000 block of Huffmeister Road, according to constable deputies. Investigators say one suspect forced their way into the laundromat and stole $3,000 from the safe and $1,500 in quarters.

Deputies say the suspects were caught on camera exchanging the roll of quarters into larger bills at a Houston Coinstar kiosk in the 6000 block of Scott Street.

Authorities describe the suspects as two Black men in their late 20s or early 30s. Investigators say they took off in a black 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with a single red hood stripe.

"If you recognize these suspects or have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman said in a Facebook post.