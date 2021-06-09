Cy-Fair ISD no longer planning to offer virtual school in 2021-22

HOUSTON, Texas -- Less than a month after district officials first publicly announced plans to launch Cy-Fair ISD Virtual School in 2021-22, Leslie Francis, assistant superintendent for communication and community relations, confirmed the district is "no longer exploring this option" in a June 7 email.
The Texas Legislature, whose regular session ended May 31, did not pass legislation that would have funded online learning offered through public school districts.
When Chief Academic Officer Linda Macias presented the proposed plan for a virtual school at the May 10 board meeting, she was clear that the tuition-free, full-time, standalone school was dependent on state lawmakers approving full funding of such programs.
According to the proposal, the program would have catered to students in grades 4-12 living within CFISD's boundaries and would have offered the district's core curriculum and limited opportunities for electives, dual-credit, Advanced Placement, and career and technical education pathways.
The 2021-22 school year is slated to start Aug. 23, and the district expects an enrollment of about 116,100 students.
