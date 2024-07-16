Cy-Fair ISD STAAR results show decreases in passage rates among grades 3-8

HOUSTON, Texas -- Year-over-year standardized test passage rates slightly declined across most subjects in grades 3-8 in Cy-Fair ISD, according to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results released June 14.

The state and district saw little improvement in the rates of students approaching grade level - which is considered passing - in reading and math between the Spring 2023 and Spring 2024 administrations of the STAAR test.

Statewide, students are still struggling with their math scores. The decrease in math proficiency can be attributed to learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a June 14 news release from the Texas Education Agency.

The STAAR was redesigned in 2023, and there were new changes implemented in how tests were graded in 2024.

In 2019, House Bill 3906 mandated a redesign of the state standardized test, which was primarily administered online from that point forward. The updates also emphasized writing skills and included a larger variety of questions, according to the TEA's website.

The 2024 tests were graded almost exclusively by computers, which had human oversight, in an effort by the state to save money and make the grading system more efficient, according to the TEA.

Families can access their child's results at www.texasassessment.gov.

The breakdown

CFISD fourth-grade students saw the biggest increase in passage rates for reading, with 84% approaching grade level this year compared to 79% in 2023.

CFISD saw the largest decrease in year-over-year performance on the fifth-grade math test and on the eighth-grade science test.

CFISD high school students showed no change in end-of-course exam passage rates in Algebra I and U.S. History. However, the district showed a slight improvement in English II and Biology with a slight dip in English I passage rates.

Statewide, third-, fifth-, seventh- and eighth-grade results showed a decrease in reading proficiency year over year.

The largest declines in performance statewide were in seventh-grade math, with 53% passing in 2024 compared to 61% passing in 2023.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

