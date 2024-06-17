4 ways Cy-Fair ISD is considering generating more revenue

CYPRESS, Texas -- Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the district is considering securing naming rights for CFISD baseball and softball complexes. It has been updated to reflect the district is only considering securing naming rights for the natatorium.

Cy-Fair ISD Chief of Staff Teresa Hull presented plans to generate additional revenue for the district at the June 13 work session. Many of these ideas came from a community survey and the district's Budget Reduction Advisory Committee.

The details

Hull said the following recommendations are "in progress:"



Community engagement: To expand advertising opportunities in the district, including through a consulting firm focusing on securing naming rights for CFISD facilities, including the district's natatorium.

Interdistrict student transfers: This would require a board-approved policy change and would allow the opportunity for nonresident students to request to transfer to CFISD. Campuses would be based on facility capacities, and students would be required to meet an enrollment criteria and pay tuition.

Expand outside facility use: To allow for-profit businesses and organizations to rent district facilities, including baseball and softball complexes.

Alcohol at non-district events: Allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages at nondistrict-sponsored events would expand the types of events the Berry Center can host, such as wedding receptions and corporate events.

Quote of note

I believe in choice for parents within public schools and public school systems. Us creating the choice that everyone wants with (interdistrict student transfers) gives us opportunity to get creative in the ways that we could do that and see what people want. board vice president Natalie Blasingame

Also of note

Hull's presentation also included committee recommendations the district has already moved forward with, including:



Increase facilities use fees (effective July 1)

Increase natatorium fees (effective July 1)

Increase adult varsity football ticket prices

Increase Berry Center parking fee for concerts

Increase student parking fee to $75 (effective July 1)

Move summer Early Learning Center to Telge location to increase capacity (effective June 2025)

Increase rental fee agreements for non-district playoff games (effective July 1)

Raise concession prices at the Berry Center

Extend available spots at summer ELC to the community

Reduce the number of free transcript adjustments (effective July 1)

