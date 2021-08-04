3-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from NW Harris Co. backyard pool

Crews respond to a drowning in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way in Houston. A 3-year-old female was reportedly found in a backyard pool by her parents.



The patient was transported by @cyfairfd in critical condition. @Pct4Constable is on-scene investigating. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vpZSnSRcZd — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) August 4, 2021

HAPPENING NOW!



Heavy police presence in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way.



Constable Deputies are investigating a possible drowning involving a young child.



Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/yodkfDrGtW — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann hospital in the Texas Medical Center after she was found in a backyard pool in northwest Harris County.The Cy-Fair Fire Department said its crews responded to a drowning call Wednesday in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way in the Rolling Fork subdivision.The girl was reportedly found by her parents, the fire department added.Fire crews were on scene within 4 minutes of the call, arriving as a parent was performing CPR on the unresponsive child.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating the incident. The agency tweeted a photo of the neighborhood where there was an active police presence.