3-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from NW Harris Co. backyard pool

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said its crews responded to a drowning call Wednesday in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way in the Rolling Fork subdivision.
Crews respond to a drowning in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way in Houston. A 3-year-old female was reportedly found in a backyard pool by her parents.— Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) August 4, 2021
The patient was transported by @cyfairfd in critical condition. @Pct4Constable is on-scene investigating. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vpZSnSRcZd
The girl was reportedly found by her parents, the fire department added.
Fire crews were on scene within 4 minutes of the call, arriving as a parent was performing CPR on the unresponsive child.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating the incident. The agency tweeted a photo of the neighborhood where there was an active police presence.
HAPPENING NOW!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 4, 2021
Heavy police presence in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way.
Constable Deputies are investigating a possible drowning involving a young child.
Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/yodkfDrGtW