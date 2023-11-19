The Cy-Fair Bobcats advanced to the third round in the Texas high school football playoffs for the first time in four years.

Cy-Fair knocks out Katy in overtime thriller in 2nd round of playoffs

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cy-Fair advanced to the third round in the Texas high school football playoffs for the first time in four years.

In the process, the Bobcats eliminated Katy, 28-21, in an overtime thriller. This is the shortest playoff run Katy has made since 2001.

In fact, Cy-Fair has won 11 games in a row and face North Shore at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 in a high school triple-header at NRG Stadium.

The Bobcats scored midway thru the 1st quarter when Texas commit Trey Owens hit Connor Porter to make it 7-0. Katy then cut the lead to 7-6 just before the half on Chase Johnsey with nine-yard run. The score was 7-6 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, the Bobcats led 14-6 until Katy quarterback Gunner Nelson connected with Luke Carter on a short touchdown pass. After the two-point conversion, the score was tied 14-14.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game with a just abut seven minutes left to play on Johnsey's 2nd nine-yard touchdown run of the night.

Anytime the Bobcats needed a big play, Owens stepped up.

In 43 seconds left in the game, Owens threw a perfectly placed touchdown pass to Owen Carter to tie the game, 21-21, which resulted in overtime.

Bobcats was on offense in overtime and converted on a 3/14 at the 17 line when Owens went back to pass, but tucked it and ran it to the three.

Then, Jamel Nickerson took it in for what ended up being the game winner because the Bobcats' defense, who were great all night held Katy from scoring.

The final play was a Gunner Nelson incomplete pass and the Cy-Fair celebration begun.