1 man killed, another shot multiple times in parking lot of Midtown CVS

One dead another injured after a shooting in the back parking lot of a CVS in midtown #abc13 pic.twitter.com/PnpLn0mbtM — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in the Midtown area overnight.Police are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the deadly shooting in the back parking lot of the CVS at Elgin and Fannin just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.Houston police say there were witnesses to the shooting, but they were too far away to see enough details to give police an idea of what exactly happened.Detectives say the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was shot in the head. The other man was shot multiple times and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. Police said he is in stable condition and may be able to give investigators a better idea of why the shooting took place.Police said the CVS was likely closed when the shooting took place, so they're not sure why the victims were in the parking lot."As you can see, we are toward the, kind of toward the rear, not near the entrance, so I do not believe they were necessarily patrons out here," an officer at the scene said. "They just happened to be in this parking lot."The CVS has several security cameras around the parking lot that may help fill in the blanks on what led up to the shooting, according to HPD.As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.