CVS hiring for 15K jobs this fall and winter

If you're job hunting currently, you can apply to fill one of 15,000 positions available with CVS Health across the U.S. this fall and winter.

The company opened up thousands of new roles to help serve residents of communities where COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase this season.

"Additional team members typically are needed every flu season," said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health. "However, we're estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities."

More than 10,000 of these positions are for full and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.

The company is also hiring customer service representatives to work from home. The application for these roles allows the candidate to take an online virtual job tryout to see if this position will be a fit for the person applying.

Full-time positions include competitive pay, paid training and a generous benefits package.

Anyone interested can apply at CVS Jobs.
