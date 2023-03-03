Police said they received a call about a second gunshot victim showing up to the fire station down the street from the shopping center where someone was allegedly shot in the leg.

HPD responds to 2 separate shooting calls down the street from one another on Cullen Boulevard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they were called to the Cullen Plaza in southeast Houston on Friday about a person shot in the leg at the shopping center.

Police responded to 9420 Cullen Boulevard at about 1:10 p.m.

Moments later, police said they received another call about a second gunshot victim showing up to the Houston Fire Department station 55 down the street at 11402 Cullen.

SkyEye flew over the fire station and captured video of a woman with what appears to be a wound to the leg being loaded into an ambulance. Meanwhile, several officers were seen at the Fiesta store parking lot in the Cullen Plaza.

An ABC13 crew is headed to the scenes to learn more information.

