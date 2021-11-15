houston police department

Houston police officers surprise small business owner after vandalism

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of Houston police officers came together to help a woman whose business was recently vandalized.

The business, Cue's Burgers on Post Oak, is a staple for police officers. The owner, known as "Momma Cue," has catered to Houston first responders since the restaurant first opened.

Cue's Burgers has been open in southwest Houston for 33 years. Momma Cue keeps the business open late and often opens early in the mornings, just to make sure HPD officers have something to eat and a place to get hot coffee.

Momma Cue even said that in the past, she had a key that some officers kept to let themselves in the restaurant.

The business has been targeted by vandals a couple times. Suspects broke in through the windows to get inside. So, officers with the Houston Police Officer's Union got together on their own time to raise $2,000 for Momma Cue to help repair her windows and invest in a camera system.

"She always invites and supports, but doesn't ever ask for it. We want to go above and beyond what we typically do because she deserves this," Officer Perez said.

"Every officer that walks through that door, they are my family. I come to this country, don't have no family," Momma Cue said through tears. "When I opened the business in 1988, I went to the City of Houston and talked to the mayor to dedicate this place to officers only. Any hurricane, any storm, I will be here for my officers."

The walls of the business are decorated with photos of Momma Cue and the officers she has served over the years.

More TOP STORIES News