Marquise Rochard Glasper is charged with murder of his wife, Crystal Lynch, who hasn't been seen since she was reported missing in May.

Houston man charged with murder in connection to wife's May 7 disappearance in custody, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was charged with murder in connection to his wife's disappearance was taken into custody on Saturday evening, charging documents read.

The video above is from an initial report of when Marquise Glasper was charged.

Marquise Rochard Glasper, 37, was arrested six months after his wife, Crystal Lynch, was reported missing on May 7.

She has not yet been located.

According to police, Lynch was last seen alive with Glasper at their apartment on West Bank Gulf Road in northwest Houston.

Charging documents said a witness reportedly told investigators that Glasper discovered that his wife was allegedly having an affair with another man, to which Glaspar reportedly made threats to harm her if she cheated on him.

The victim's sister, Jennifer Mumphrey, spoke to ABC13 on Wednesday and described the last six months as an "emotional rollercoaster" as she recalled the day her Lynch went missing.

Almost two weeks after Lynch was reported missing, investigators searched a silver Jeep that was registered to her. There, investigators saw multiple areas with what might have been blood.

In August, the couple's apartment was searched by police. There, investigators found blood evidence in a bedroom, two hammers, and a box of ammunition, according to court records.

Court records also said that there were possible bleach stains visible, dripping down the side of the bedroom wall, indicating someone attempted to clean up the area.

Glasper was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and tampering with evidence- a human corpse.