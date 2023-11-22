Houston man charged with murder of his wife, who has been missing since May

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman hasn't been seen since her family reported her missing in May, and now her husband has been charged with murder.

Marquise Rochard Glasper, 37, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence -- human corpse.

Police say Crystal Lynch, 34, was reported missing on May 7. They say her husband was the last person to see her alive, in the couple's apartment.

A witness told investigators Glasper found out Lynch had an affair with another man. The witness added that Glasper had reportedly made threats to harm Lynch in the past if he ever learned she was cheating on him.

Police searched the apartment, saying it looked like someone had tried to clean up a crime scene. A search also found multiple areas that might have been blood in Lynch's vehicle. Her body has not been found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Glasper and/or of Lynch's remains is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS