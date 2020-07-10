State's largest crystal lagoon to open to public starting July 15 in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever wanted to take a dip in the crystal waters of a lagoon without having to travel far for an island vacation, you'll love this.The largest crystal lagoon in Texas will open to the general public during Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City starting July 15 until Sept. 13.Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, you'll be able to check out the 12-acre lagoon, whose liner system alone is large enough to cover the entire Houston Galleria mall or 14 NFL football fields.If you go, you'll be able to parlay all day along the white-sand beaches, test your skills on an inflatable obstacle course, and ride kayaks and sailboats.Public access wasn't expected to be available until 2021, but the developer said they decided to fast track access to meet increasing demand since the resident portion of the community opened in June.If you plan on going, expect to see COVID-19 precautions, including operating at under 50 percent capacity to allow for proper social distancing and wearing face masks to enter and in designated, high traffic areas.Staff will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks and health screenings.The developer said beach and lawn furniture, restrooms and other high traffic areas will be sanitized frequently.Ready to plan your trip to the crystal lagoon?Tickets for Summer Lagoonfest start at $10 for children under age 13 and $15 for those ages 13 and older. Children age 2 and under get in free.