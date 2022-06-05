Out of control beach party shuts down Texas City Dike Pier, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas City Dike Pier had to be shut down after a beach party promoted on social media got out of hand on Saturday.Texas City police forced an emergency shutdown after calls of shots fired, multiple assaults, drugs, alcohol, and weapons violations.According to Sergeant Allen Bjerke, the party was heavily promoted on social media but was canceled by the group due to not having the proper permits. But due to the widespread promotion, partygoers continued to come.The biggest issue for law enforcement was cars pouring out into the nearby neighborhoods and partygoers packing a local convenience store parking lot. Police focused on getting the vehicles on the roadways out of town and off the Dike.At one point, the traffic was so thick that emergency vehicles could not get access to the beach. As a result, police chief Joe Stanton ordered a closure of the dike starting at 4 p.m. that evening.Police said there were no significant incidents reported at the time.The dike was reportedly busy because of the summer season and the Hall of Fame Fishing Tournament.The pier re-opened just after midnight after the roads were clear.