police

Out of control beach party shuts down Texas City Dike Pier, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police shut down Texas City Dike Pier due to rowdy beach party

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas City Dike Pier had to be shut down after a beach party promoted on social media got out of hand on Saturday.

Texas City police forced an emergency shutdown after calls of shots fired, multiple assaults, drugs, alcohol, and weapons violations.

According to Sergeant Allen Bjerke, the party was heavily promoted on social media but was canceled by the group due to not having the proper permits. But due to the widespread promotion, partygoers continued to come.

The biggest issue for law enforcement was cars pouring out into the nearby neighborhoods and partygoers packing a local convenience store parking lot. Police focused on getting the vehicles on the roadways out of town and off the Dike.

At one point, the traffic was so thick that emergency vehicles could not get access to the beach. As a result, police chief Joe Stanton ordered a closure of the dike starting at 4 p.m. that evening.

Police said there were no significant incidents reported at the time.

The dike was reportedly busy because of the summer season and the Hall of Fame Fishing Tournament.

The pier re-opened just after midnight after the roads were clear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citybeachesabc13 plus texas citypartylawspolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE
HPD bodycam video enough to fire officer who killed man, lawyer says
Gunshot victim directs Alvin officers to suspected shooter, police say
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
TOP STORIES
Man shot after argument over disrespectful behavior in SW Houston
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
A nice start to the day, with plenty of heat on the way
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Senator pushes for change after chain of events of escaped prisoner
Family searches for remains of woman murdered in 1986
Pearland designated as top prepared cities for severe weather in US
Show More
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
9-year-old shot in Uvalde shooting released from University Hospital
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Armed carjacker broke woman's arm, stole her SUV in NW Harris Co.
3 people injured after U-Haul driver opens fire in club parking lot
More TOP STORIES News