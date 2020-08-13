Crosby ISD holds 1st day of school virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic

First on the list was to log into Schoology to get into remote learning

Daily assignments are posted at 6 a.m. every day, and students have until 11:59 p.m. to complete them

Students are also asked to complete the attendance task by 1 p.m.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Students in Crosby were among those in dozens of other districts across the region Thursday as class began remotely amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.The district has a checklist to follow, and here's what it looks like:Once that's completed, students are expected to work on complete assignments for each course.The district is asking parents and students to be patient with them as they start this new way of learning.While Gov. Greg Abbott said districts should decide what's best for them, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo proposed all Harris County schools go virtual for the time being.Hidalgo outlines a four-color-coded system to get schools to reopen safely.With the color green being the best, meaning schools can hold in-person classes, and the color red means schools should remain closed."This road map is designed to put Harris County schools back on track for a realistic, responsible, safe, and sustainable reopening," said Hidalgo. "I've said many times that we can't rely on arbitrary dates or wishful thinking when it comes to reopening."Next week, Crosby ISD will assess public health in the area. This will be an opportunity to determine when it's safe to return to in-person learning.As of right now, they are set to do that on Sept. 8.