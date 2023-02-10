New 5-year deal puts Astros' Cristian Javier under club control through 2027

Javier, 25, is credited as the starter in both of Houston's combined no-hitters in 2022, including in World Series Game 4.

The bats made noise while the Phillies fans went silent in a big fifth inning for Houston. All of this went on as Cristian Javier pitched a historic gem.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros general manager Dana Brown's expressed mission to lock up young pieces for potential championship years to come made the first step in earnest on Friday.

Cristian Javier, whose breakout 2022 included starting in two combined no-hit games - one of them in the World Series, signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him under club control through 2027.

The 25-year-old entered this offseason in the first year of arbitration eligibility.

A source tells Chandler Rome, who is an Astros beat writer for ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle, the deal is worth $64 million with a $2 million signing bonus and no team options.

The signing signals a remarkable rise for Javier and reinforces the club's baseball-best international scouting efforts.

Javier was signed as a prospect out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 for just $10,000.

No. 53 will be looked at as a cornerstone piece of the new-look Astros starting pitcher rotation, which shifts leftie Framber Valdez as the potential opening day starter.

The signing also comes on the same day that an arbitrator sided with the Astros over All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker's 2023 salary. Tucker, 26, will earn $5 million, which is $2.5 million fewer than what he was seeking.

