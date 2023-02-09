Astros reveal #ReadytoReign rally cry for repeat bid and 5 other things at 2023 media meetup

#Ready2Reign is now the Astros' rally cry for their World Series defense in 2023. We also found out more from the pre-spring training event with the media.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros unveiled their new slogan for the 2023 season: "Ready2Reign." That signals the organization's focus on adding another World Series title to the second championship that they won in 2022.

Here are five things we learned at the media luncheon on Thursday, starting with an eye on the long-term future of the new general manager, Dana Brown.

New GM considers locking up young standouts

Brown wants to lock up the team's young stars to long-term contracts. He's already had early talks with Kyle Tucker's agent, as well as representatives for Cristian Javier.

Both players will be free agents after the 2025 season.

"We've had really good talks with Javier's agent," Brown said. "We feel really good about that one."

He also has a positive view of early talks with Tucker's agent but experience tells him: "Some deals you can get done faster than other deals. You have to chip away."

What about the veterans?

Brown is also committed to keeping core veterans like Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, who are both signed through the 2024 season.

"I think Bregman is a core piece. Altuve is a core piece. I think we should try to lock him up. We will be in talks with [ agent Scott ] Boras about that. I believe in keeping players like that," Brown said.

Brown willing to clash with Crane to sustain success

The Astros' new GM also understands that the current roster is one of the best in the game, so that allows him to look ahead to the goal of sustaining the Astros remarkable success. The top priority: find a way to keep the great talent that you develop.

"There's nothing more frustrating for fans, particularly when you have jerseys for these players. And now, they're going to play for somebody else," Brown lamented.

He made it clear that he will push back against the owner, Jim Crane, when he feels it's necessary.

'MVPeña' is the focus of team's repeat bid marketing

Jeremy Peña is front and center in the Champions' Weekend promotion to start the season. Fans can get a Peña MVP Bobblehead on Saturday, April 1. And a Peña replica World Series ring is waiting for fans the following day.

Fans, get ready for lots of freebies and themes

The Astros will offer 57 promotional nights in their 81-game home schedule. That's the most the team has ever offered. The club tells us the emphasis is on the team, the community, and the fans this season.

Astros adopt sponsored jersey patch for first time

The ballclub's uniforms are coming with a new addition: a jersey patch, not unlike those seen in the NBA.

The Astros announced Occidental Petroleum, or Oxy, will be the team's jersey patch partner for the next seven months.

The Oxy logo will be on jersey sleeves throughout the regular season and postseason.

Oxy is already a sponsorship partner inside Minute Maid Park 10 years running. The company most notably supports the Operation Military Appreciation program, which recognizes veterans or active-duty military members attending each home game.

