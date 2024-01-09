Crime Stoppers offering up to $9K for security guard wanted for child indecency

Records show Michael White was on duty as a security guard at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the April 2023 offense.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard at the George R. Brown Convention Center is wanted by authorities after he allegedly sexually abused a child in April of last year.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $9,000 for information leading to the arrest of 56-year-old Michael Devon White, wanted for child indecency (sexual contact).

According to court records, on April 6, 2023, the 15-year-old victim stated he was attending a robotics convention at the center when White approached him "in a friendly manner."

The boy told police White was on duty as a security guard for the GRB at the time and was wearing his uniform.

Records allege White took the victim down the basement level tunnels of the convention center and asked him about his hobbies and personal life.

At some point, the topic of "vertical jump" came up because the victim started talking about how he wanted to become a ninja warrior competitor, court documents state.

The victim told police there were two chairs in the tunnel area where they both sat down facing each other. The victim said White taped the chair he was sitting on and instructed him to put his feet between White's legs to do foot stretches and exercises.

Court records state that the inappropriate sexual contact with the child happened during the exercises, at least on two separate occasions that day.

The victim was said to have immediately made an outcry to his parents following the incident.

Surveillance footage from the convention center reportedly shows White with the boy taking the lobby elevator to the tunnels and getting on the elevator at the second-level Hilton SkyBridge.

"A badge event log from GRB security office shows their employee, Michael White, using his badge to access to elevator with the complainant," the court documents state.

Records show that on July 10, 2023, White was interviewed about the incident, where he reportedly recalled interacting with the boy on the day of the incident but denied having any physical contact with him.

White stated he "might have been talking to the complainant about reclined ankle rotations because he is a basketball coach, and might have been giving him advice on how to increase his vertical jump."

Documents detailing the event and White's felony charge of indecency with a child were filed on Dec. 1, 2023. He's now wanted by police.

White is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.