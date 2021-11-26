jewelry theft

Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of $40K worth of wig and jewelry theft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Crime Stoppers are hoping the public can help them catch a man accused of more than $40,000 in wig and jewelry theft.

Police released surveillance photos of a man accused of breaking into a building in the 15000 block of Westheimer at Highway 6 back in September.

He kicked in a glass window to gain access to the building around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, according to police.

Once inside, police said he stole assorted wigs and jewelry, valued at over $40,000.



Police did not give a description of the suspect, but did release two still images from surveillance video of the incident.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
