San Antonio teen found naked, strangled in ditch after not returning home from walk, police said

SAN ANTONION, Texas (KTRK) -- A San Antonio family is desperate for answers after their young loved one was found dead in a ditch on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Kaitlin Hernandez was set to walk to the graduation stage this upcoming May but is now being mourned by her family.
According to police, Hernandez's family said she and her neighbor went for a walk, but Hernandez never returned.
Later that evening, the teen's naked body was discovered underneath a bridge. Police said it appeared she was strangled.
"I'm begging you, please. Somebody knows something," the teen's mother tearfully pleaded to the cameras.
Police said they did interview the neighbor the victim was last seen with, but no arrests have been made.
The family is expecting to hold a vigil in the teen's honor on Friday.