Cricket takes center stage in Houston, a hot spot for growth of sport in the US

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Call it cricket's "H-Town Takeover."This Sunday in Pearland, the Houston "Cricket for the Community Festival" will take place at the Moosa Stadium, which will soon be a venue for the 2024 Cricket World Cup.Organizers with the Minor League Cricket said it will provide an immersive experience for fans to this exciting international sport sweeping across the United States. A doubleheader of matches will feature star-powered international rosters, including the Houston-based Lone Star Athletics.Admission is free and fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with international star cricketers throughout the day, enjoy food from local food trucks, music, giveaways and other entertainment, including fan activations from Toyota and Sunoco. Young fans will have the opportunity to take part in a cricket clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.ABC13 spoke with Nitish Kumar, a Canadian cricketer now playing for the Lone Star Athletics, about the event and why Houston is a hot spot for the growth of cricket in the U.S.A.