ABC13 video shows the scene of the crash on Tidweel Road at Valley Forest Drive.

Deadly crash involving possible drunk driver forces closure on Tidwell Road, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible drunk driver died after crashing head-on with another vehicle at an intersection in east Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The crash was reported at 5:17 a.m. at 10499 Tidwell Road at Valley Forest Drive.

Gonzalez said the man was speeding when he veered into the opposite lanes and slammed into another driver. That woman sustained serious injuries.

Tidwell Road is shut down between Ticonderoga and John Ralston.