Woman may have lunged in front of 18-wheeler before getting hit and killed, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a northwest Houston street is shut down after a woman was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler, deputies say.

It happened in the 9000 block of Antoine at Fairview Forest Drive at around 1 p.m. on Monday.



According to investigators, the woman may have lunged in front of the 18-wheeler before getting hit. They said she was dragged about 100 feet from where she was hit.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the northbound lanes of Antoine are shut down as deputies continue their investigation. Investigators are currently reviewing video from the 18-wheeler's camera.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashharris county sheriffs officeperson killedinvestigationcrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Abbott to announce next steps today to reopen Texas
COVID-19 testing team to be deployed to nursing homes
What to know about Harris Co. mask order in effect today
SPONSORED: Can't find yeast? Make this instead.
Mom kills her kids and their grandma in murder-suicide, police say
Houston couple did not let COVID-19 ruin their wedding
Houston mayor looks ahead to possible additional reopenings
Show More
H-E-B's new store hours and precautions start today
White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy
Beautiful today, stormy tomorrow night
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
What to know before visiting reopened Galveston beaches
More TOP STORIES News