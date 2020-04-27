Woman may have lunged in front of 18-wheeler before getting hit and killed, deputies say

Vehicular crimes along with @Pct1Constable is working a auto pedestrian fatality at Fairview Forest and Antoine. Please avoid the area, Antoine north bound is closed for the investigation. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a northwest Houston street is shut down after a woman was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler, deputies say.It happened in the 9000 block of Antoine at Fairview Forest Drive at around 1 p.m. on Monday.According to investigators, the woman may have lunged in front of the 18-wheeler before getting hit. They said she was dragged about 100 feet from where she was hit.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the northbound lanes of Antoine are shut down as deputies continue their investigation. Investigators are currently reviewing video from the 18-wheeler's camera.The incident remains under investigation.