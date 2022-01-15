Cracker Barrel manager shot during robbery attempt in north Harris County

This morning, a suspect attempted to rob a business at 14765 North Fwy and in the process shot a person at the location. The victim remains in critical condition. Anyone with info is urged to contact @HCSOTexas Homicide Unit 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wJo9LZiEbH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 15, 2022

Deputies have released photos of a suspect's vehicle and a suspect.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The manager of a Cracker Barrel was shot in what deputies believe was an attempted robbery Saturday morning in north Harris County.The shooting happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the restaurant in the 14800 block of the North Freeway near Airtex, where the woman had just arrived for work.As she was waiting to be let in, a man got out of the passenger side of a Dodge Charger and asked if the restaurant was open.Deputies say the man then tried to force the door open and grab the woman's purse.When she pushed back, he shot her once.The manager is in the hospital in critical condition.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the gunman got away in a 2018 or newer model metallic gray Charger.The location is closed as authorities investigate.ABC13 reached out to Cracker Barrel, who said in a statement that their manager was seriously injured while protecting other employees and that no one else was hurt.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.