Cracker Barrel manager shot during robbery attempt in north Harris County

By Patrina Adger
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The manager of a Cracker Barrel was shot in what deputies believe was an attempted robbery Saturday morning in north Harris County.

The shooting happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the restaurant in the 14800 block of the North Freeway near Airtex, where the woman had just arrived for work.

As she was waiting to be let in, a man got out of the passenger side of a Dodge Charger and asked if the restaurant was open.

Deputies say the man then tried to force the door open and grab the woman's purse.

When she pushed back, he shot her once.

The manager is in the hospital in critical condition.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the gunman got away in a 2018 or newer model metallic gray Charger.

The location is closed as authorities investigate.

Deputies have released photos of a suspect's vehicle and a suspect.



ABC13 reached out to Cracker Barrel, who said in a statement that their manager was seriously injured while protecting other employees and that no one else was hurt.

We can confirm there was a shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening this morning and are saddened that a manager has been seriously injured. Due to the actions of the manager, who was protecting other employees, there were no other causalities.

The safety of our team members and guests is always our highest priority, and we're proud of our team who handled the situation as well as they did. We are cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation and continue to focus on doing everything we can to support our employees through this difficult time and pray for our manager's full recovery.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
