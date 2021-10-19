US sees 50% drop in daily COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus infections are steadily falling across the country, thanks to significant declines in highly populated states such as Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.The number of daily cases in the U.S. has dropped 50% since Sept. 1, with a 43% drop in hospitalizations and a 21% drop in daily deaths.However, an uptick in cases in Northern states is causing some concern.In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have been creeping up in several states in the Upper Midwest and the Northeast. Eight states - Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Vermont - have seen notable jumps in their case averages.Experts have been warning for weeks that Northern states could begin to see upticks in the coming weeks as winter approaches, and people start to head indoors.Alaska currently has the country's highest case rate, followed by Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, West Virginia, and North Dakota, which all have case rates above 400 per 100,000 people.Daily deaths are slowly falling, but remain persistently high. The nation is still reporting an average of 1,250 new deaths each day, and over the last four days alone, the U.S. reported just under 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.The death average is still about 6.5 times higher than in mid-July, when the national average had dropped to a near pandemic low of 192 deaths reported each day.Nationally, hospitalization numbers have dropped to under 60,000 patients with COVID-19 currently receiving care, down from 104,000 patients in late August. Hospital admissions have also fallen by about 10.4% in the last week.Approximately 113.5 million Americans remain completely unvaccinated. Just under 65.2 million of those people are over the age of 12. The other 48 million unvaccinated people are children under the age of 12.