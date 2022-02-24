covid-19 outbreak

Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level to orange

The lowered threat level comes just days ahead of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's opening after 2 years away.
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Marathon still on despite raised COVID threat level

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday that she is lowering the county's COVID-19 threat level from red, the most severe, to orange, which means there is still a significant and uncontrolled level of the virus in the area.

Under the county's system, the orange level means there is still ongoing transmission of the virus, but lowering the threat marks some improvement as COVID-19 positive cases and ICU populations decrease.

Hidalgo had raised the level to red as the omicron wave hit Harris County hard in January.

"The omicron wave hit Harris County very, very hard," said Hidalgo. "In fact, only now have our hospitalization rates dropped to levels that don't immediately threaten the capacity of our healthcare system."

A month and a half later, while we appear to be moving in the right direction, "there are no guarantees we won't see another wave in the future," the county judge added.

At the county's orange level, unvaccinated people are advised to continue to wear a mask, physically distance and avoid medium and large gatherings.

Vaccinated people should follow the latest public heath guidance on whether to mask up while indoors in public places, in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

The lowered threat level comes just as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to return after two years away due to the pandemic.

This year, the rodeo, which draws millions of people over the course of the roughly three-week event, opens on Feb. 28 and runs through March 20.

Prior to the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department ordering the rodeo to shut down on March 11, 2020, attendance totaled 851,822.

With the return of the rodeo, Harris County Public Health is urging people to wear face coverings because the omicron variant still exists in the community.

If you're interested in getting a COVID vaccination or a booster shot, visit the Harris County Public Health website.

SEE MORE: ABC13 town hall to explore omicron variant's impact in Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

City officials are hoping new mega testing sites will help with the long wait times and delayed results.



The video above is from a previous report, when Judge Hidalgo raised the threat level to severe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustontexas politicscovid 19 variantcoronavirushouston fights covidcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemichouston politicscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
HISD parents threaten student walkout over mask mandate
HISD adds extra spring holiday in approved 2022-2023 school calendar
You could get paid to get your COVID vaccine or booster
Only one monoclonal antibody treatment is effective, NIH says
TOP STORIES
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in NE Harris County
Cold wind, showers return tonight
ERCOT issues 'tight grid conditions' notice through Friday
Art Briles returning to college football at Grambling State
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered' | LIVE
Man crashes after being shot by bounty hunters, HPD says
Show More
Suspect wrestled deputy's gun away before mall shooting, HPD says
HCC Black History gala to stream live on ABC13 tonight
How you can land a seasonal job with spring break around the corner
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
More TOP STORIES News