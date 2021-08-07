texas news

"I expect the worst": A Texas parent worries about sending her children back to school in person

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across United States

The first day of school in most Texas school districts is fast approaching.

Parents who are concerned by the lack of mask mandates to combat the spread of the coronavirus are left with few options this year.

Texas provided funds for remote learning during the start of the pandemic. But efforts to fund it for this school year have so far failed in the Texas Legislature.

While public health experts and medical professionals are sounding the alarm over the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott has stood firm on his ban against mask mandates in schools.

That has parents like Markesha Powell of Brenham worried about sending their kids back to school.

Listen to Powell's perspective in The Texas Tribune's Weekend Brief podcast here.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schooltexas newstexas tribunestudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Astrodome revitalization project could start to take shape next year
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News