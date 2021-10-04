Katy ISD votes to end virtual learning for kindergarten through 6th grade students

KVA current enrollment as of 8/31/2021: 4,191

KVA enrollment as of today 10/4/2021: 3,287

This represents 3.7% of total enrolled students (88,565)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- With just a few months into the 2021-2022 school year, Katy ISD voted 7-0 to end the district's virtual academy.In August, the district announced it had approved the Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) online learning program, which began on Aug. 30. At the time, Katy ISD said the KVA program would be extended through Friday, Oct. 15."The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID, but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine," the district said at the time.In a recent update, the district will continue with the plan, and students who were part of the KVA program are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 18.Read the district's full statement below:According to the district, enrollment in KVA has been on a steady decline since its inception: