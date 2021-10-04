online learning

Katy ISD votes to end virtual learning for kindergarten through 6th grade students

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- With just a few months into the 2021-2022 school year, Katy ISD voted 7-0 to end the district's virtual academy.

In August, the district announced it had approved the Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) online learning program, which began on Aug. 30. At the time, Katy ISD said the KVA program would be extended through Friday, Oct. 15.

"The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID, but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine," the district said at the time.

In a recent update, the district will continue with the plan, and students who were part of the KVA program are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 18.

Read the district's full statement below:

On Monday, October 4, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees voted to end the Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) Grades K-6 online learning program at the end of the nine-week grading period. KVA students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 18.

According to the district, enrollment in KVA has been on a steady decline since its inception:

  • KVA current enrollment as of 8/31/2021: 4,191
  • KVA enrollment as of today 10/4/2021: 3,287
  • This represents 3.7% of total enrolled students (88,565)




