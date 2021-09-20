Houston-area schools see 2,535 fewer active COVID cases so far this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10978342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's six previous pediatric deaths all had underlying health conditions. The child or teen, who was not vaccinated, died in late July.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the start of a new school week and this time, numbers show there are 6,493 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.The recent number of cases is down 28% from Friday's data, when there were 9,028 active cases. There are 2,535 fewer active cases so far this week. Nearly all of the 35 dashboards ABC13 looked at showed fewer cases on Monday than last week.Alief, Crosby and Houston ISDs are the only districts that reported an increase in cases, but even then, it was slight.Alief ISD has 26 new cases this week compared to last Friday, where it reported 110 new cases. Houston ISD reported a 9% increase in active cases, with a total of 1.216 among students and staff. Meanwhile, Crosby ISD has a total of 33 cases - one more than last week.When looking at cases at the elementary level, more than half of Houston ISD's total student and staff cases were at elementary schools and early childhood centers.