delta variant

Former FDA commissioner says current COVID surge could be done by Thanksgiving

EMBED <>More Videos

Last major wave? Health expert weighs in on when current surge could be done

A former FDA commissioner has a promising prediction when it comes to COVID-19.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also a Pfizer board member, said that what the country is experiencing now with the delta variant may be the last major wave of infection.

Though he and another health official, Dr. Megan Ranney, associate dean at the Brown University School of Public Health, say that delta will surge across the country in the weeks and months to come, and hit different regions at different times, things start to look better once it plays out.

"This may be the last major wave of infection. I think by Thanksgiving you'll have seen this move its way through the country," Gottlieb told CNN. "The virus isn't going away, but prevalence levels will decline to a level that feels more manageable."

But what does manageable mean?

The U.S. has seen a 7-day average of up to 160,000 cases a day at the peak of the surge. Now, the CDC says that average is closer to 114,000 new cases a day.

Gottlieb expects that number to drop down to about 20,000 cases a day. But getting there depends on more people getting vaccinated.

"There's still pockets of vulnerability, and COVID is so contagious, it finds its way into those pockets of vulnerability," Gottlieb said.

RELATED: Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots? What if I got Moderna? Everything to know about 3rd dose
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha of the Brown University School of Public Health breaks down the CDC's decision to endorse a Pfizer booster shot.



Eligible for a COVID booster shot? Here's where you can get one
EMBED More News Videos

If you're eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, several places will allow to schedule that shot now. And we're learning more about the timeline to get the COVID-19 shot to young children.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelta variantcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakdeltacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELTA VARIANT
New dashboard displays COVID levels in wastewater across Houston
Wastewater shows severity of COVID by zip code in Houston
'Drowning in people who are dying': Doctor urges vaccinations
More than 40,000 students impacted by school COVID closures
TOP STORIES
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Show More
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News