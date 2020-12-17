COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hopes teachers 'will be near front of line' for COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With questions looming over whether teachers should be prioritized to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear that state educators, who he considers "front line workers," will be "near the front of the line."

According to the Texas Tribune, front line health care workers, after nine months of battling the deadly disease that has claimed more than 300,000 lives nationally and nearly 25,000 in Texas, are first in line for the injections, which began in Texas on Monday.

Abbott said Thursday that he hopes teachers, who he called "front line workers" and "pivotal to our society" will be "near the front of the line" as the vaccine gets more widely distributed in the coming weeks and months.

SEE ALSO: 'Well over a million people' in Texas will get COVID-19 vaccine, Abbott says

"Part of restoring normalcy in our state is to make sure we get our kids back in schools in a learning environment that is best for them, and part of achieving that goal is to make sure that we will have teachers in a safe and secure situation, vaccinated, able to be in a classroom teaching without fear of getting COVID-19," Abbott said. "So I urge and hope that teachers will be near the front of the line in receiving this vaccine."

Some teachers in southeast Texas want priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine after health care workers and vulnerable populations.

SEE ALSO: Ft. Bend Co. Judge wants teachers moved up in vaccine order

Candis Houston with the Aldine American Federation of Teachers said with class sizes growing, many educators and support staff report wanting access to the vaccine.

"I think it's very important that we don't just speak about teachers, that we speak about school employees because our organization represents teachers, bus drivers, and clerical," explained Houston. "All school employees are front line workers and they should be prioritized when it comes to the vaccine."

SEE ALSO: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Meanwhile, Andrew Dewey with the Houston Federation of Teachers said access to vaccines for school staff is important for public education and the economy.

The video above is from a previous story.

Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonvaccinesfort bend isdgreg abbottcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemicteacherscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
'Well over a million' Texans to get vaccine, Abbott says
ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Man hit by Montgomery County Judge speaks out
Woman violently attacked while taking out her trash, police say
ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
Sunshine ahead of our next 2 weather systems
Rockets to allow some fans inside Toyota Center for games
$1.7M spent for George Strait to appear at Texas gov. inauguration
Show More
Houston alters hazardous material storage rules after explosion
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
League City mayor out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
Rapper 50 Cent makes surprise visit during toy drive in Houston
Superheroes scale MD Anderson to surprise brave patients
More TOP STORIES News