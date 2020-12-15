COVID-19 vaccine

Texas teachers and school employees should get vaccine priority, unions say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some teachers in southeast Texas want priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine after health care workers and vulnerable populations.

Candis Houston with the Aldine American Federation of Teachers said with class sizes growing, many educators and support staff report wanting access to the vaccine.

"I think it's very important that we don't just speak about teachers, that we speak about school employees because our organization represents teachers, bus drivers, and clerical," explained Houston. "All school employees are front line workers and they should be prioritized when it comes to the vaccine."

Meanwhile, Andrew Dewey with the Houston Federation of Teachers said access to vaccines for school staff is important for public education and the economy.

"It's just essential [that school employees] be given the protection of the vaccine," said Dewey. "Then they can get back to the hard work of rebuilding public education. It's just been way different since March."

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George wrote a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asking for teachers to be moved up on the priority list.

"As more students go back to in-person schooling, the likelihood of contracting the virus from young individuals who are often asymptomatic can increase," wrote George in the letter.



Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonvaccinesfort bend isdcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemicteacherscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Meet ICU nurse who was 1st in Houston to get COVID-19 shot
COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
Houston-area hospital workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Black woman praised as key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meet ICU nurse who was 1st in Houston to get COVID-19 shot
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Pearland, police say
Voter fraud crusade lands former HPD captain in handcuffs
Houston grandma Turns to Ted as parts to fix fridge piles up
La Marque officer should be fired after killing man, family says
Houston mom sentenced to 20 years for daughter's death
Texas DMV announces end date for registration requirements
Show More
2 men wanted for rap showcase murders now in custody
Sheriff-elect after brothers killed: 'We have more work to do'
When Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes will air
Prairie View A&M gets $50M donation from MacKenzie Scott
Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief: Sources
More TOP STORIES News