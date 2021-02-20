community impact newspaper

Memorial Hermann opens 1,000 vaccine appointments

By Matt Dulin
HOUSTON, Texas -- Memorial Hermann will be able to make up to 1,000 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at its West University and League City clinic locations this weekend, the hospital announced Feb. 20.

Appointments will be made at the Memorial Hermann Medical Group West University, 3525 W. Holcombe Blvd., and the Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center, 2555 Gulf Fwy S., League City.

This story is provided by ABC13's partnership with Community Impact Newspaper. Read more about it here.

