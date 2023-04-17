Man wanted in Georgia for his girlfriend's shooting death arrested in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Georgia woman's suspected killer was found in Texas four months after her shooting death, according to police.

On Friday, Pasadena police arrested 41-year-old Stoney Williams, who was wanted in Georgia for murder.

Williams is accused of killing his girlfriend, Courtney Owens, in Gwinnett County, according to state police.

Gwinnett County Police posted on Facebook back in January that Williams was wanted for the shooting death of Owens and charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Records show a warrant was issued for Williams on Jan. 10.

Documents show the 41-year-old is in custody in Harris County and will be extradited back to Gwinnett County. It is unclear when the extradition will be scheduled.