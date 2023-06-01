Sharks and 'Meg' the corpse flower bring pungent personality to Museum of Natural Science

These "meg"-a monsters are taking over - but in the best way! Where to see sharks and more in this weekend guide.

HOUSTON, Texas -- What's that smell? It's Meg, the tropical plant causing quite the stink at the Museum of Natural Science. Fans are awaiting the plant to bloom and, when it does, unleash a powerful odor akin to rotting flesh.

Aside from wicked stinks, Broadway smash Wicked begins a bewitching run. Rocker Olivia Jean ghosts Houston - in a good way. A tattoo fest draws up fun for inked-up locals, while the Houston Botanic Garden goes bananas celebrating the world's favorite fruit.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

"Meg" the corpse flower at Houston Museum of Natural Science

"Meg" the corpse flower is bringing the funk - literally - at the Museum of Natural Science. Not only is this flower quite the sight, but it's also quite the smell. The flower known officially as Amorphophallus titanum recently started to sprout her spadix, a sign of imminent bloom. (Corpse flowers literally smell like rotting flesh upon blooming.) In 2010, "Lois" the corpse flower caused quite the stink. "Meg" - named for the 50-foot shark at the museum - is smaller than Lois, but promises a bigger odor. Lucky us.

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center: Wicked

Before the two-part (!), big-screen adaptation drops, check out the Broadway sensation that looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked." Through Sunday, July 2. 1 and 7:30 p.m. (8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday).

Houston Botanic Garden presents Go Bananas!

Guests can discover all there is to love about the banana during a day-long festival celebrating the tropical fruit, and one of the can't-miss plants in the Garden's tropical collection. There will be educational offerings on banana-related topics, cooking demonstrations and tastings of banana and plantain-inspired dishes, a kid's zone, a farmer's market, and more. 10 a.m. on Saturday.

