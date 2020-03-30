CBD shops giving away free oil samples to help reduce COVID-19 stress

But several Houston-area CBD shops want to help ease your COVID-19 worries by giving away free CBD oils.
"I was skeptical, admittedly, until a couple of years ago that I actually tried it and it was life changing for me," said owner of Hydroshack Hydroponics in the Heights Chris Powers.
He's teaming with Oil Well CBD to give away free samples of CBD oil this week.
According to the CDC, stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones, changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating and the worsening of chronic health problems.
You'll be able to choose between rolls or CBD tinctures.
"We're just hoping to provide the city a little bit of stress relief," said Powers. "They can try the CBD without any financial risk and see if it works for them."
The sample giveaway starts Tuesday, March 31 until Friday, April 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1138 W. 20th St. People can pick up their items in a drive-thru at the shop.
In addition, four American Shaman CBD stores across the Houston area will also be hosting giveaways.
The Montrose location, for example, is giving out free CBD gummy samples along with a free 2 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer, while supplies last.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical in marijuana. However, experts said on its own, it doesn't give users a high.
